California's Department of Motor Vehicles has blocked Waymo autonomous vehicles from operating on state freeways following incidents involving the robotaxis driving through construction zones.

The DMV said on Tuesday that it issued restrictions on November 11 prohibiting Waymo from operating or testing its driverless vehicles on all California freeways. The vehicles "pose an imminent hazard to public safety due to recurring incursions by its vehicles into active construction zones where construction workers, vehicles and equipment are present," the DMV said.

The agency cited two recent incidents in its statement: one in which three Waymo robotaxis entered an active construction closure on U.S. Route 101 near Burlingame and another earlier this month where a Waymo attempted to pass California Highway Patrol units creating a traffic break on Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco.

Latest in series of Waymo incidents, recalls, software issues

The incidents cited by the California DMV are just the latest in a series of incidents where Waymo robotaxis struggled with road conditions or traffic challenges. In another incident in May, a couple was in a Waymo on their way to their San Francisco when the vehicle Elliot Slade drove through a construction zone and was chased by police.

"There were construction signs," Elliot Slade said. "There were lights going on. Police in the distance, and it sped up. That's when I looked at my fiancée [and said], 'We're done. This is it. We're dead. We're going to die right here in the Waymo."

Their robotaxi eventually pulled off the highway into a residential neighborhood.

Waymo recalled nearly 3,900 robotaxis in June because of multiple instances in April and May of their self-driving software failing to recognize ramp closures and construction zones in Arizona and California. The move followed the company's pause on freeway rides in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Miami, Florida to improve its vehicles' performance and response in freeway construction zones.

In addition, the Mountain View, California-based company in May paused service in Georgia and Texas because its robotaxis were entering flooded streets. In December 2025, Waymo recalled about 3,000 vehicles after multiple incidents of robotaxis passing school buses when its red lights were flashing and stop arm extended.

In San Francisco, Waymo's self-driving software struggles also include robotaxis shutting down during a power outage and traffic disruptions during the city's Fourth of July fireworks celebration.

Waymo freeway restrictions to remain until corrections made, reviewed

The California DMV said Tuesday that the most recent freeway incidents in November came despite a prior restriction and after corrective actions were implemented following similar incidents in May. The new restrictions on freeway trips "will remain in place until Waymo demonstrates to the Department that it has taken effective corrective actions," the DMV said.

The agency added that once Waymo provides evidence that its driverless vehicles can detect and respond to construction zones, emergency vehicles, and other roadway situations, the DMV would review the corrections to determine whether freeway operations can resume.

In a statement to CBS News, Waymo said it was working with the California DMV and other state officials to resume freeway operations and that it would continue freeway testing with autonomous specialists behind the wheel. A Waymo spokesperson said the company was also temporarily restricting freeway operations across its operating markets to evaluate performance.

"Safety is at the foundation of everything we do. Following recent freeway construction zone encounters on U.S. 101 in California that did not involve any injuries or collisions, the California DMV has implemented an operating restriction on freeway operations in the state," the spokesperson said. "Our ride-hailing service continues to operate safely on surface streets, serving over half a million trips each week."

Waymo robotaxis began using freeways in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Phoenix in November 2025, later expanding freeway service to Miami in May and to Austin, Texas, in September.