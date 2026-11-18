A strong storm system has brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Bay Area on Wednesday, causing power outages and concerns about flooding in some areas.

North Bay impacts, flood advisories

On Wednesday morning, the most intense rain fell over the North Bay. The weather service said 1.09 inches of rain was reported at the San Rafael Civic Center and 0.22 inches in downtown San Francisco as of about 7:40 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties through 11:15 a.m. Forecasters said between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in the area, with an additional 0.25 to 0.5 expected, which will result in minor flooding.

The weather service issued a flood advisory for Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties until 11:45 a.m.

Flood Advisories are in place for much of the Bay Area including Santa Rosa, Napa, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, and Concord. Flooding of low-lying areas and roadways is expected, Turn around, don’t drown! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ox9u3lfHGt — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 18, 2026

CBS News Bay Area meteorologist Jessica Burch said rainfall would spread south towards San Francisco, the East Bay and South Bay over the course of the morning.

Power outages impact thousands

According to Pacific Gas & Electric Co., more than 8,500 customers were out of power as of about 8 a.m. More than half, about 4,500 customers, were located in the North Bay, while about 1,900 customers in the East Bay were out of power.

In the South Bay, about 1,100 customers were out of power. Outages impacted about 360 customers in San Francisco and about 630 customers on the Peninsula.

High wind warning, advisory

In addition to the rain, strong winds are expected in much of the region. Wind gusts are expected to reach 40 mph in coastal locations including Half Moon Bay, Santa Cruz and San Francisco.

In the East Bay hills, a high wind warning remains in effect, as wind gusts of up to 70 mph are expected, with the strongest winds in the Altamont Pass. Meanwhile, coastal areas and East Bay interior valleys are under a wind advisory.

Both the high wind warning and wind advisory remain in effect through 1 p.m.

Flash flood risks in wildfire scars

The National Weather Service has also issued flash flood watches for areas burned by recent wildfires. In Napa County, the flash flood watch covers areas northeast of Calistoga burned by the 2025 Pickett Fire and is in effect from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.

In Monterey County, the flash flood watch covers parts of Big Sur that were burned during the Plaskett and Timber fires that burned over the summer, amid concerns about excessive rainfall causing flooding and debris flows. Areas covered include portions of Highway 1 and the Los Padres National Forest including the town of Big Sur.

The flood watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning.

The weather service has also issued other alerts for the region, including a coastal flood advisory from 5 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, a high surf advisory from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday, and a beach hazards statement through Wednesday afternoon.