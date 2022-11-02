Watch CBS News
Local News

Water main break creates traffic delays in Corte Madera neighborhood

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 10:45

CORTE MADERA (CBS SF/BCN) – A water main broke in Corte Madera Wednesday, causing traffic delays, officials there said that morning.  

The break happened in the vicinity of 486 Redwood Ave. in the Christmas Tree Hill neighborhood.  

Emergency repairs of the pipeline are underway to restore service, but Redwood Avenue is closed in the area until they are completed.  

Detours will be posted for nearby residents and traffic delays should be expected.  

First published on November 2, 2022 / 2:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.