Watch: Suspects smash jewelry cases at San Rafael shop during brazen robbery

Police in San Rafael have released surveillance video of a group of suspects who allegedly targeted jewelry display cases at a consignment shop during a brazen robbery early Tuesday evening.

While police are hoping the public will be able to assist them in identifying the suspects in the crime, they warned that the individuals should be considered dangerous.

San Rafael consignment store robbery. San Rafael Police Department

According to posts on the San Rafael Police Department's Facebook and X accounts Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to a report of a brazen robbery in progress at the Home Consignment Center at 75 Bellam Blvd. in San Rafael. According to witnesses, a group of suspects entered the store at around 5 p.m. and allegedly began smashing display cases with hammers and stealing jewelry while customers were in the store shopping. Police said the suspects fled the scene a minute after the incident began. There were no injuries during the robbery, authorities said.

Arriving minutes after the report, officers interviewed witnesses and reviewed store surveillance video footage that showed the robbery in progress as well as cell phone video captured by witnesses. Police posted a clip of the surveillance video on social media that shows the suspects battering the display cases with hammers before taking an undisclosed amount of jewelry from the damaged cases. Police said the suspects fled in a white Toyota Highlander sport utility vehicle.

The San Rafael Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying and locating the suspects responsible who can be seen in the video police shared. Anyone with information about the suspects can call 415-485-3000 or submit a tip online at http://srpd.org/tips. Police said the suspects in the case are considered dangerous and should not be approached under any circumstances.