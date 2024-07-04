Watch: San Francisco Fourth of July fireworks show peeks through the fog

Despite the record temperatures that Bay Area residents have been sweltering in all week, the heat was not enough to keep Karl the Fog from making his nearly annual July 4th visit to at least partially obscure San Francisco's fireworks show.

There had been predictions -- even from Karl's own X social media account -- that the fog would stay away amid the blistering heat wave. However, well before sundown, a misty bank of fog could be seen making its way towards the Golden Gate Bridge and under the span.

Fun fact: I signed a contract in 1776 that in exchange for a summer of gloom, I'll disappear on the 4th of July once every twenty years.



This is that year. https://t.co/Sgam7spwmt — karl the fog (@KarlTheFog) July 4, 2024

But in the end, the fog made its presence known in a major way.

Despite the somewhat obscured view for those on the ground, the show was far more visible than it has been in recent years. The full show can be watched in the player above.