Watch: San Francisco Fourth of July fireworks show peeks through the fog

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Full video of the San Francisco Fourth of July fireworks show
Full video of the San Francisco Fourth of July fireworks show 22:38

Despite the record temperatures that Bay Area residents have been sweltering in all week, the heat was not enough to keep Karl the Fog from making his nearly annual July 4th visit to at least partially obscure San Francisco's fireworks show.

There had been predictions -- even from Karl's own X social media account -- that the fog would stay away amid the blistering heat wave. However, well before sundown, a misty bank of fog could be seen making its way towards the Golden Gate Bridge and under the span.

But in the end, the fog made its presence known in a major way.

Despite the somewhat obscured view for those on the ground, the show was far more visible than it has been in recent years. The full show can be watched in the player above. 

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

