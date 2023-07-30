How to watch Bob Moses at the Stern Grove Festival

SAN FRANCISCO – The Stern Grove Festival continues its current season of free concerts at San Francisco's Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove this Sunday, but you don't have to have a ticket to enjoy the music live.

This Sunday, Vancouver-born and Brooklyn-based Canadian dance-rock duo Bob Moses plays songs from their latest hit album The Silence Between after an opening set from Los Angeles alt-pop duo Neil Frances and music spun by Wichita Ron.

Canadian electronic duo Bob Moses. Stern Grove Festival

This year marks the first time CBS News Bay Area and KBCW are partnering with Stern Grove to broadcast and livestream some of the season's concerts.

• What: Stern Grove Festival concerts

• Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

• Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Location: Stern Grove in San Francisco

• On TV: KBCW 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com and on your mobile or streaming device.