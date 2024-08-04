How to watch Alex G and Fake Fruit at Stern Grove

The Stern Grove Festival continued its 87th season of free concerts at San Francisco's Sigmund Stern Grove Sunday but you didn't have to have a ticket to enjoy the music live.

Back in May, Stern Grove Festival organizers announced the full schedule of summer concerts for 2024, including funk icon Chaka Khan, jazz keyboard legend Herbie Hancock and this weekend's headliner, lo-fi indie-pop songwriter Alex G. He will be joined by popular Oakland post-punk band Fake Fruit.

Last year marked the first time CBS News Bay Area partnered with Stern Grove to broadcast and stream online most of the season's concerts. That partnership has continued this summer. Information on how to watch is below.

• What: Stern Grove Festival with Alex G and Fake Fruit

• Date: Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024

• Time: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Location: Stern Grove in San Francisco

• On TV: KPIX+ 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com and on your mobile or streaming device.