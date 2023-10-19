Watch CBS News
Washington man arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains found in Sebastopol

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

A man from Washington was arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were found in Sebastopol, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said. 

The remains were found on Oct. 14 and are believed to be missing Sebastopol resident Mark Sullivan. 

Investigators soon located a suspect, and they arrested 27-year-old Dylan Ockerman of Washington, who was a transient, the sheriff's office said.

He was booked into the Main Adult Detention Facility. 

