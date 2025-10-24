Warriors superfan dressed for success at Chase Center home opener

Basketball is back in the Bay, and Golden State Warriors fans couldn't be happier, especially one longtime, well-dressed fanatic.

The Warriors opened their season with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on the road and a thrilling overtime win against the Denver Nuggets on their home court at Chase Center, kicking off the year with energy and plenty of local flair.

Among the crowd at Chase Center was Thomas Haw, a passionate fan known for his bright, signature home-opener suit. Haw was eager to share his passion for the Dubs, as a season ticket holder for 13 years.

Warriors superfan Thomas Haw dances as he celebrates another Golden State win at Chase Center in San Francisco. KPIX

"The fans and the players, and the coach and the management. It's a real team effort," Haw said. "We are here to show the world that we are the most put-together ball club in the NBA."

As the Warriors battled to the buzzer, Haw drew attention of his own, decked out head-to-toe in the team's trademark blue and gold.

"I feel like you might say I am the sixth man for the club, the team, and the city," he said. "I just feel like I am an extension of what is important here, which is teamwork and love for each other."

That love could also be found throughout the arena, especially in the new food options available to fans. Chase Center unveiled six new eateries this season, including Swish and Sugar, a dessert stand designed to satisfy fans' sweet tooths.

"We listened to our fans. We looked at the industry trends," said Donna Daniels, Chase Center general manager. "And what they are telling us is that we need more desserts. So we are at Swish and Sugar - if you want a sweet treat, this is the place to be."

The Warriors' home opener ended on a high note with an overtime victory, leaving fans cheering and confident about what's to come.

As for Haw, he had no doubts.

"I think people are going to be surprised at how well we play together," Haw said. "If we stay healthy, there is nothing that is going to stop us."

And as the final buzzer sounded, nothing could stop Haw from celebrating, dancing in his lucky suit as the Dubs began what he hopes will be another championship run.

