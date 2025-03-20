Warriors star Stephen Curry taken for MRI after leaving game with pelvic injury

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry's playing status is uncertain after the two-time NBA MVP sustained a pelvic injury during Thursday night's 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Curry, who was returning to the court after sitting out Tuesday to rest, got hurt while driving for a layup late in the third quarter. He landed hard on his tailbone as he crashed to the floor and remained down for several moments before being helped to his feet and taken to the locker room.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Curry tried to talk his way back into the game, but the decision was made to keep him out.

"He thought he might be able to come back," Kerr said. "We just decided not to risk anything. Hopefully, it's not bad."

The full extent of Curry's injury won't be known until the Warriors receive the MRI results. Until then, the entire franchise is holding its collective breath.

An 11-time All-Star and two-time NBA scoring champion, Curry has scored in double figures in 57 of the 59 games he's played in this season. He went into the game against Toronto averaging a team-leading 24.3 points and scored 17 against the Raptors before leaving injured.

"He hit that ground hard, you could hear it," teammate Draymond Green said. "It's crazy. Obviously a scary moment for us, for him. Hopefully, he's good."

The Warriors don't play again until starting a six-game road trip in Atlanta on Saturday.

Kerr was unsure of Curry's availability for the game against the Hawks and said it will be determined by Curry and Rick Celebrini, Golden State's Director of Sports Medicine and Performance.

"Rick makes all those decisions based on his evaluation," Kerr said. "At this point, it's all speculation."