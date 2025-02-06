Warriors fans have mixed reactions to trade sending Jimmy Butler to Golden State

Warriors fans felt that a big trade was coming and needed for the team to be competitive. But Wednesday's news of a multi-team deal that sent Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat to Golden State is facing mixed reactions.

Dub Nation is a loyal group of fans, but the news of bringing Butler over from Miami in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a first round draft pick isn't the deal that many wanted.

"For Jimmy Butler?" questioned Jane Wang. "Literally anyone else but Jimmy Butler."

Butler, a six-time All-Star, seems like he would be an upgrade to Wiggins, who's being sent off to Miami as part of the deal. But Butler's issues on and off the court have made him a hard player to like for many Warriors fans.

Last month, the Heat suspended Butler indefinitely without pay, citing "a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services."

"We're going to use him as trade bait," said Edwin. "Go ahead, he can play the rest of the season with us, then he can go elsewhere."

William Bercasio was actually happy about the trade but even his enthusiasm was subdued.

"I'm excited," said Bercasio. "Steph got a second person to put points on the board."

The final grade on this trade will ultimately come at the end of the year after fans see how the Dubs fare down the stretch. Entering play on Thursday, the Warriors are at .500 with a 25-25 record and in 11th place in the Western Conference.

"I met Mike Dunleavy on a plane over the summer and I told him to get Steph number 5," Bercasio said, referring to the team's goal of winning a fifth championship with Steph Curry. "I think he's doing a good job."

But so far, many in Dub Nation feel the team is still at least one player away from completing another title run.

"They still need a little more," Edwin said. "I think they need a bigger man in there somewhere to be able to compete. So, find a big man and you'll be all set."