Warriors fans revel in dominant Game 3 victory over Grizzlies

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Chase Center was electric Saturday night as the Warriors closed out Game 3 with a dominating 142-112 victory over the Grizzles.

Streamers and confetti rained on the crowd as the team took the lead in the Western Conference Semifinals Series 2-1.

The first home game in round two brought Dub Nation to its feet in the 4th quarter.

"The energy is high, past COVID..." said Raul Chavez of Fresno. "At Chase stadium, it's rockin'! It's really good."

"It was fun and exciting, it was different with a baby," said Maria Gandara of Richmond, who brought her child to his first playoff game. "He loved it."

It was also the first playoff game this season at Chase Center for Oakland rapper G-Eazy, who sat courtside.

"We have a great team this year, and it's exciting energy, it feels good to be back in this kind of mode," said G-Eazy. "And we have Klay back, all he's been through the last few years. That's my homie, you can't imagine the journey to get back to this kind of - to be contending for a championship."

Thompson put up 21 points and rookie Jonathan Kuminga also made a real difference as the Warriors make a run for the title.

Fans came from the Bay Area and beyond to watch the Warriors in action. Kenny Pelikan flew all the way from Maui.

"I came in last night and I'm leaving tomorrow, just for the game," he said.

"I'm from Lodi California, came to follow my Golden State Warriors. We've been following them since Oracle, but I love this stadium too, they brought the energy, let's go," said Alejandro Romo of Lodi.

"We were loud and proud, that's what got us the win," said Ira Navarro of Milpitas.

Game 4 is at Chase Center on Monday night.