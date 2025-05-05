Warriors fans celebrate the team's win against the Rockets

The Golden State Warriors season will continue!

They beat the Houston Rockets on the road in Game 7.

Fans filled Thrive City to capacity to cheer on the team, Including Philip Parker.

'I exstatic right now," Parker eclaimed after the win. "I'm on mars right now! I knew we would win. We can't lose"

It was a win or go home scenario.

The Warriors jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the series, but dropped two games in a row to the rockets.

The last one was at home and Parker was there for that one too.

"I paid 600 dollars to get in there the last game, and we lost," said Parker about the game Friday night. "So they owe me a win."

He had faith that the team would win when it counts in game 7 and he came out to watch with the Warriors community.

"I belong to a crew called the ring fam and we were the original fans in Thrive City when Chase first opened up and we've been here ever since and we're not going to stop," Parker explained.

Ring YB also came out to cheer on the Warriors to a series clinching win.

She was one of the first people to arrive.

"Now that the crowd is big I love it," said YB. "But I need everybody to be on one accord when we cheer, you cheer, if we're down by 20, still cheer."

That scenario never happed, the warriors lead for the majority of the game but the Rockets stayed within stricking distance.

YB was prepared for that.

"It's been too much of a fight, and now it's going to be a dog fight," said YB>

Now the team will have to fight a new opponent, the Minnesota Timberwolves. Game 1 is on Tuesday, so the team will be off to Minneaplois next.

Parker believes they'll be ready for that series.

"I think they're a formidable competition," said Parker. "It's not going to be easy. It may be a long series. I'm not asking for a sweep or anything but we have beated them before at home so I'm really not concerned."

Thrive City will not host a watch party on Tuesday, that's because the Golden State Valkyries will be playing their first game ever. Event stff says there will be more watch parties in the future.