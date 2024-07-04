Report: Warriors land top 3-point shooter Buddy Hield to fill void left by loss of Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors are making up for the loss of Klay Thompson by signing Buddy Hield in a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to published reports.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported the Warriors were sending a 2031 second-round pick from Dallas to Philadelphia in a four-year deal with a fourth-year player option.

The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal acquiring Buddy Hield via sign-and-trade from the 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. New teammates Hield and Stephen Curry are leaders for most 3-pointers made over the last 5 NBA seasons – and now will be teammates. pic.twitter.com/a12kp9sYuV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 4, 2024

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Hield will receive $18 million in the first two years and a $3 million partial guarantee for the 2026-27 season.

Hield, a prolific three-point shooter who split last season between the Indiana Pacers and the 76ers, fills the void left by Thompson in the "Splash Brothers" backcourt with Stephen Curry. Hield and Curry are the top two 3-point scorers in the league over the past five seasons.

Buddy Hield #17 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center on April 14, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. G Fiume/Getty Images

Thompson's 13-year run with the Warriors and the core three of Steph, Klay, and Draymond Green came to an end as the free agent reportedly agreed to a sign-and-trade deal with the Mavericks earlier this week.

Since then, the Warriors have also remade their roster by waiving veteran guard Chris Paul and adding shooting guard De'Anthony Melton and small forward Kyle Anderson. Golden State was also said to be pursuing Utah Jazz star forward Lauri Markkanen.

READ MORE AT CBSSPORTS.COM