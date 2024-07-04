Report: Warriors land top 3-point shooter Buddy Hield to fill void left by loss of Klay Thompson
The Golden State Warriors are making up for the loss of Klay Thompson by signing Buddy Hield in a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to published reports.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported the Warriors were sending a 2031 second-round pick from Dallas to Philadelphia in a four-year deal with a fourth-year player option.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Hield will receive $18 million in the first two years and a $3 million partial guarantee for the 2026-27 season.
Hield, a prolific three-point shooter who split last season between the Indiana Pacers and the 76ers, fills the void left by Thompson in the "Splash Brothers" backcourt with Stephen Curry. Hield and Curry are the top two 3-point scorers in the league over the past five seasons.
Thompson's 13-year run with the Warriors and the core three of Steph, Klay, and Draymond Green came to an end as the free agent reportedly agreed to a sign-and-trade deal with the Mavericks earlier this week.
Since then, the Warriors have also remade their roster by waiving veteran guard Chris Paul and adding shooting guard De'Anthony Melton and small forward Kyle Anderson. Golden State was also said to be pursuing Utah Jazz star forward Lauri Markkanen.