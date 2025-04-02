Sunny weather expected as San Francisco Bay Area enjoys warming trend

After a chilly morning, the greater San Francisco Bay Area forecast for Wednesday calls for clear and sunny skies with a warming trend on the horizon for the weekend.

Temperatures in Northern California dipped into the 40s with some high 30s early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. San Francisco challenged its record low of 43, dropping within two degrees.

Here's a look at the official minimum temperature forecast for this morning. San Francisco Downtown (SFOC1) is even forecast to challenge their previous record of 43° from 1955 with 45° as the official forecast. 👀 #CAwx pic.twitter.com/AuTx9BUfT5 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 2, 2025

Forecasters expect a warming and drying trend to start on Wednesday. Dry conditions and temps several degrees below normal are anticipated.

Daytime highs in the region will be mostly in the high 50s to low 60s with cold conditions expected in the higher terrain as skies clear and winds diminish. Those cooler temperatures won't last long, however.

Warming trend continues Thursday, though cold temperatures will prevail overnight. According to the NWS, above seasonal normal temps and minor heat risk will be widely felt across the region by Friday. The warm temperatures are expected to persist until Monday, when another chance of showers returns.