Police in Walnut Creek are asking people not to scan QR codes that have been placed on parking meters in the downtown area.

Walnut Creek Police warn against scanning QR code stickers on Downtown meters. Walnut Creek Police Department

The stickers advertise a deal on dash cameras. The police department warns the stickers could be a scam.

The Walnut Creek Police Department says the only QR code people should use to pay for parking are the ones printed on official parking citations.