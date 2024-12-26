Santa Clara VTA offering free bus, light rail service for New Year's Eve 2024-25

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, or VTA, will provide free transit service on New Year's Eve to help deter drinking and driving.

Bus and light rail service will be free from 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2024 to 5 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025. They will run on a Sunday/Holiday schedule on New Year's Day, VTA said in a press release.

The light rail blue and green lines will operate extended service with the last trains leaving around 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.

The light rail orange line will offer later service trains between the Baypointe and Alum Rock stations. The last eastbound train will depart Baypointe Station at 12:27 a.m. and the last westbound train will leave Alum Rock station at 12:58 a.m.

In addition to free rides on New Year's Eve, VTA's seasonal historic trolley will be operating this upcoming weekend. A trolley will travel every hour between the Civic Center and Diridon stations from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Rides on the historic trolley will also be free.