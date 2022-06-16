Suspect sought in attack on VTA bus driver at Milpitas Transit Center

MILPITAS – Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who assaulted a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus driver last month.

The assailant is described as a man standing approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with black hair, weighing 160 pounds, and had a mustache with long facial chin hair. The VTA on Wednesday released photos of the suspect.

On May 25 shortly before 6 p.m. at the Milpitas Transit Center, authorities said the VTA driver stepped off the bus for his break when he was knocked to the ground by the alleged attacker. The driver suffered a concussion.

"If anyone recognizes the person in the video and photographs, we want to hear from them so we can get a dangerous person off the streets," Lisa Vickery, deputy director of VTA bus operations, said in a news release. "Our operators are providing an essential service and they deserve to be able to do their jobs without having to worry about being attacked."

Surveillance footage of man suspected of attacking a Valley Transportation Authority bus driver at the Milpitas Transit Center on May 25, 2022 Santa Clara County Sheriff

According to the VTA, in February, March and April, 10 of the agency's bus operators were assaulted by passengers or other people. Six suspects have been arrested out of the 10 cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Clara County's Sheriff's Office at (408) 808-4431.