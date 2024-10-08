Visiting sailors volunteer at St. Anthony's in San Francisco's Tenderloin during Fleet Week

As thousands of men and women in the military visit San Francisco for Fleet Week festivities, it's a chance for service members to discover parts of the city they've never seen.

One of them is Saint Anthony's in the heart of the Tenderloin.

Sailors serving food at St. Anthony's during Fleet Week. KPIX

Following in the footsteps of his great grandfather who fought in World War I and a family with a history of military service, Devin Bright has found his calling.

"My grandfather was drafted for Korea. I also have two uncles who were both in the Army and Navy," said Bright.

It's been three years since he joined the Navy, serving as a religious programs specialist, uplifting his fellow sailors seeking spiritual guidance.

He's serving as a volunteer at Saint Anthony's in the Tenderloin. Hundreds of people in need come through the church's cafeteria every day for a free meal.

"Sometimes people just need something simple. A simple amount of respect that'll just carry them through their day," said Bright.

Devin and a team of sailors from the USS Tripoli are serving in a different way. For Elizabeth Alejo, who grew up in the East Bay, it's a homecoming.

"It's really cool to be here. I grew up seeing Fleet Week with my grandparents here in San Francisco, so it's really cool now to be a sailor here during Fleet Week this year," said Alejo.

Since 1950, Saint Anthony's has been serving free meals to those in need. They rely on volunteers, not just during holidays, but throughout the year.

"We could not do it without our volunteers. We just couldn't," said Saint Anthony's executive chef Annria Rossouw. "It's the first place where I have worked where we don't charge, and it makes a huge, huge difference."

Making a difference comes in many forms. Bright is finding his role on the ship, and on the ground, while discovering new places that epitomize service.

"This place, particularly in San Francisco, is incredibly exciting. And it makes me proud to be an American," said Bright.

He's paving a path the way his ancestors served and the countless men and women who serve everyday around the world.



A full list of CBS News Bay Area SF Fleet Week stories and videos can be found here.