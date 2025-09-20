Virginia offense keeps rolling, beats Stanford 48-20

Wide receiver Trell Harris caught a trio of first-quarter touchdown passes as Virginia raced away from visiting Stanford, 48-20, on Saturday night at Scott Stadium.

"You dream and you pray for a half like that," Harris said.

Chandler Morris had his most productive game quarterbacking in a Virginia uniform, throwing for 380 yards and four touchdowns and running for another score.

"We felt like this week we were going to get some opportunities to put the ball in the air," UVA coach Tony Elliott said. "It was good for Chandler to have a game like that."

J'Mari Taylor ran for 85 yards on 15 carries for the Cavaliers, who averaged 5.7 yards per carry.

A week after setting a program record with 700 total offensive yards against FCS William & Mary, the Virginia offense hummed at a similarly high rate against Stanford, blistering the Cardinal for 590 yards.

"We knew they had a dynamic offense coming in," Stanford coach Frank Reich said. "They put up a zillion yards in the last few games. A lot of points. Running the football at a high level. Hadn't given up a sack. Quarterback is dynamic.

"Wasn't our best outing defensively. I know we're better than that. There were plays there to be made defensively that I think we would normally make."

The Cavaliers' defense bottled up Stanford star running back Micah Ford. A week after Ford went for a career-high 157 yards in a win over Boston College, he found no room to run against Virginia, finishing with 44 yards on 13 carries. He did score a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The Cardinal did make yards through big passing plays. Bryce Farrell had a 60-yard reception in the first half and a 68-yard touchdown catch in the second.

Virginia got star linebacker Kam Robinson back and Robinson did not disappoint, leading the Cavaliers with seven tackles. He missed the first three games of the season with a fractured collarbone.

"It was just good to see (him) running around. I think everybody loves to watch him," Elliott said. "Now he knows that he's ready to roll. Should be a good jolt for us down the stretch.

Stanford made its first trip to the East Coast this season, and the Cardinal should be glad it won't be back until visiting Miami at the end of the month. Its defense allowed Virginia to take over right from the opening drive.

Virginia demonstrated that last week's offensive outburst wasn't solely a result of the opponent. Piling up yards against Stanford proves the Cavalier offense has the firepower to be an impact unit this season.

After back-to-back ACC contests, Stanford hosts San Jose State on Saturday in a non-conference game.

Virginia hosts Florida State in the Cavaliers' most anticipated early-season matchup.