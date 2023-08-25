Toddler hit, killed by vehicle in Fremont shopping center parking lot

A toddler was hit and killed by a vehicle in a shopping center parking lot in Fremont Thursday evening, police said.

Fremont Police said the incident happened at about 6 p.m. on the 5000 block of Mowry Avenue. Fire department personnel and police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision and found that a 2-year-old child had been hit by a moving vehicle in the parking lot.

The child was treated at the scene and taken to Eden Hospital, where the child died from the injuries.

The driver involved remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police said it appeared neither speed nor driver impairment were factors in the collision.

It was the city's seventh fatal traffic collision this year.

Investigators were searching for surveillance footage that may have captured the collision from nearby establishments. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has any information about the incident was asked to contact Officer J. Shannon with the Fremont Police Traffic Unit at (510) 790-6760. Anonymous tips can be sent by text to 888-777 with "Tip FremontPD" at the start of the message, or via the web at https://www.fremontpolice.gov/iwant-to/submit-a-non-urgent-tip