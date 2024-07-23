Vehicle fire spread to San Rafael home Monday afternoon

A vehicle engine caused a family's house to burn Monday afternoon in San Rafael, according to fire officials.

The San Rafael Fire Department said that around 2:25 p.m., its crews received calls about a single-family dwelling fire and that smoke was visible in most of the central Marin area. Upon arrival, they found a two-story hilltop residence on Oakmont Avenue with a fire extensively burning a two-car garage with flames spreading to the living areas of the house.

Occupants, including pets, were able to evacuate. According to firefighters, it took nearly 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Investigators determined that the fire began in the engine compartment of a vehicle parked inside the garage.

The fire department said there is no damage estimate immediately available for the fire.