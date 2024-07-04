Vegetation fire in Pittsburg temporarily closes portion of Highway 4

A portion of state Highway 4 in Pittsburg has reopened following a vegetation fire in the area early Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The portion of Highway 4 between Bailey Road and Railroad Avenue can be used again in both directions, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said on social media around 5:40 a.m.

A vegetation fire occurred adjacent to the highway near Railroad Avenue and affected some power lines, fire officials said around 1:15 a.m.