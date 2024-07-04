Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Vegetation fire in Pittsburg temporarily closes portion of Highway 4

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A portion of state Highway 4 in Pittsburg has reopened following a vegetation fire in the area early Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The portion of Highway 4 between Bailey Road and Railroad Avenue can be used again in both directions, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said on social media around 5:40 a.m.

A vegetation fire occurred adjacent to the highway near Railroad Avenue and affected some power lines, fire officials said around 1:15 a.m.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.