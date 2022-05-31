Vegetation fire burns in Solano County along Highway 113

VACAVILLE -- A ten-acre fire was burning in Solano County Tuesday afternoon as the region was under a red flag alert.

The vegetation fire burned in the area of Hay Road and State Route 113 northeast of Travis Air Force Base, according to the county's Office of Emergency Services.

No structures were threatened. People were urged to avoid the area.

Solano County, as well as parts of the Sacramento Valley, were under a Red Flag Warning through 8 p.m. Tuesday because of gusty winds and low humidity levels.

Another Red Flag Warning for Solano county, through 8pm Tuesday. Borderline conditions though -- offshore winds won't be that strong, and won't overlap with the lowest humidity levels.



Even better: light rain possible this weekend! Details on @KPIXtv starting at 5pm... pic.twitter.com/R06rrPvefT — Paul Heggen (@PaulKPIX) May 30, 2022

Just before 2 p.m., the county OES reported forward progress has been stopped, and crews remained working in the area.

