Vegetation fire burns in Solano County along Highway 113

VACAVILLE -- A ten-acre fire was burning in Solano County Tuesday afternoon as the region was under a red flag alert.

The vegetation fire burned in the area of Hay Road and State Route 113 northeast of Travis Air Force Base, according to the county's Office of Emergency Services.

#HayFire 1:57 Update: Forward progress has been stopped. Crews remain working in the area. ____________ Fire personnel...

Posted by Solano County OES - Office of Emergency Services on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

No structures were threatened. People were urged to avoid the area.

Solano County, as well as parts of the Sacramento Valley, were under a Red Flag Warning through 8 p.m. Tuesday because of gusty winds and low humidity levels. 

Just before 2 p.m., the county OES reported forward progress has been stopped, and crews remained working in the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

