Update: 4-alarm vegetation fire in Fairfield controlled

FAIRFIELD – Firefighters in Fairfield have gotten the upper hand on a four-alarm vegetation fire Thursday morning that closed roads in the area.

Fairfield police initially issued an alert shortly before 10:45 a.m. about the fire in the area of Hancock Drive and Discovery Way.

No structures have burned but police are asking people to avoid the area. The fire has shut down both Hancock and Discovery Way. The fire was still burning as of around 11:30 a.m.

#DiscoveryWayFire Still no evacuations. The best to assist is by avoiding the area pic.twitter.com/kbHkkryidc — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) August 4, 2022

As of around 11:45 a.m., police said the fire was largely under control, with crews dousing hot spots. Fairfield police said the fire was started by a mower.

No evacuations were ordered in the area.