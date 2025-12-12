Multiple crashes, heavy fog closes Vasco Road between Livermore and Brentwood

Both directions of Vasco Road between Livermore and Brentwood were blocked Friday afternoon following multiple crashes and heavy fog, the California Highway Patrol said.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said a firefighter was struck by a vehicle while tending to one of the crash scenes. The firefighter suffered "a lower extremity injury" a spokesperson said. The firefighter's condition was not immediately known.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and slow down in the fog.

Vasco Road was closed from Camino Diablo in Byron to Los Vaqueros Road in Livermore. Motorists in the Livermore area heading to the Brentwood/Antioch area were directed to take Interstate Highway 580 west to I-680 north to Highway 4 east, or take I-580 west to the Byron Highway.

The time of reopening Vasco Road was unknown.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.