Vallejo family displaced in weekend apartment fire that spread to nearby hillside

A Vallejo family has been displaced following a weekend fire at an apartment complex that spread to a nearby hillside and burned several acres during Red Flag Warning conditions.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, dispatchers received multiple reports of a vegetation fire behind an apartment building on the 3300 block of Tennessee Street. When firefighters arrived, the fire had extended into a single apartment unit and spread uphill towards the 300 and 400 blocks of Locust Drive.

The Vallejo Fire Department said that the incident was quickly upgraded to four-alarms due to a "rapid rate of spread, fueled by warm temperatures and high winds." A Red Flag Warning, the first of the season, was declared for Vallejo and Solano County beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters from Vallejo and neighboring agencies, including Cal Fire, responded to attack both the structure and vegetation fire.

The fire was contained at seven acres, firefighters said.

One family was displaced from the apartment and two outbuildings sustained damage, according to the fire department. No additional structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters did not say what caused the fire. Additional details were not available.

Solano County remained under a Red Flag Warning through 8 p.m. Monday.