Fresno man arrested in Solano County for allegedly sex trafficking a minor missing from Riverside County

A man was arrested in Solano County for allegedly sex trafficking a missing juvenile in locations across the state, authorities said Tuesday.

The Vallejo Police Department said in a press release that family members reported Monday that a juvenile was being held and sexually exploited at an Econo Lodge hotel just south of the Solano County Fairgrounds. Officers arrived and found the minor at the hotel and confirmed the minor had been reported missing out of Riverside County and was considered at high risk for sexual exploitation, police said.

A man standing outside a hotel room who matched the description provided by the juvenile was detained and a records check identified him as Justen Allen Powell, 26, of Fresno, Calif. Police said the records check showed that Powell was a convicted felon for assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm.

Justen Allen Powell Vallejo Police Department

The investigation determined that the victim had met Powell in Southern California and that Powell had taken the victim to multiple locations - including the Los Angeles region, Fresno, Richmond in Contra Costa County, and Vallejo - and sexually assaulted in the locations, police said, adding that the minor was prevented from fleeing through intimidation and control.

Powell was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on multiple felony charges, including kidnapping, false imprisonment, pimping, sexual intercourse with a minor, battery with serious bodily injury, and inflicting punishment or injury on a minor resulting in trauma.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and a sexual assault evaluation and was in the custody of Solano County Child Protective Services.

Vallejo police urged anyone with information related to this case or other suspected incidents of human trafficking in the city to call 911 or contact the department at (707) 552-3285. Anonymous tips can be left on the department tip line at 800-488-9383.