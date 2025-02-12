Man arrested for alleged meth possession after Vallejo to San Pablo pursuit

Vallejo police arrested a man last weekend after a vehicle pursuit led to a San Pablo casino, where officers found the man allegedly had 23 grams of methamphetamine for sale.

Officers tried stopping white Chevrolet Tahoe for reckless driving Saturday near Marin and Georgia streets.

The driver decided not to stop and led police on a short pursuit through the city, failing to stop at multiple stop signs and red lights and driving into oncoming traffic.

The suspect drove onto westbound Interstate Highway 80, where California Highway Patrol officers joined the pursuit. The suspect exited at San Pablo and stopped at a casino and ran inside, where CHP officers apprehended him.

CHP helicopter footage showing authorities arresting a driver following a pursuit from Vallejo to a casino in San Pablo on Feb. 8, 2025. CHP Golden Gate Division Air Ops

Officers saw a female passenger exit the vehicle's passenger side and got into the vehicle's driver seat, later claiming to be the driver. Police said CHP air footage confirmed the male suspect was behind the wheel during the pursuit.

During the arrest, officers allegedly recovered approximately 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine packaged for sale.

A records check revealed the suspect was a felon and had multiple drug-related convictions. He also had a no-bail warrant for a probation violation and a revoked driver's license.

The man was booked into Solano County Jail and his vehicle was towed from the scene.