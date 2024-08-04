Vallejo robbery suspect arrested after unknowingly taking GPS tracker

A man who stole $3,000 from a Vallejo store unwittingly took a GPS tracking device that led officers to his precise location, police said Saturday.

The robbery was reported about 1:38 p.m. Friday at a business in the 3600 block of Sonoma Boulevard, police said.

A man jumped over the counter of the store, assaulted an employee and took about $3,000 from an open safe, police said. The robber managed to evade security and fled the scene.

"Unbeknownst to the robber, he had also taken a GPS tracking device, which led VPD officers to his exact location," police said in a Facebook posting.

The robber entered a second business in the 3500 block of Sonoma Boulevard and asked about the cash register, police said.

"As the robber was engaging the employee, our officers moved in and apprehended him, preventing a potential second robbery," police said.

A records check showed the robber was a convicted felon, on probation with multiple felony theft convictions, police said.