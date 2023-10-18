Vallejo police: Man dies after reckless driving suspect crashes into parked cars

A 76-year-old Vallejo man died after he was crushed between two parked cars that were crashed into by a suspect fleeing police on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

An officer tried to pull over the suspect's car, a red Ford Fusion, for reckless driving around 2:30 p.m. near Sonoma Boulevard and Carolina Street.

After the officer activated emergency lights and siren, the Fusion took off at a high rate of speed headed west on Carolina Street. The suspect's car ran two stop signs and crashed in the 300 block of Carolina Street, police said.

The Fusion hit several parked cars along the south curb and the 76-year-old man was standing between two of them. The man was taken to a hospital, but died. His name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Fusion left on foot, and police said a gun was found in the vehicle.

The collision is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Kenny Trimble of the Vallejo Police Department Traffic Division at 707-648-4329. Refer to case #23-10608