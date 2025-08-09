Watch CBS News
Vallejo police investigate deadly overnight hit-and-run

Vallejo police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a person dead early Saturday morning.

Officers received multiple reports around 12:30 a.m. that a male was unresponsive on the road near Sonoma Boulevard and Missouri Street. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police said. His identification has not been released. 

During the investigation, police said the victim was hit by a driver who left the scene. No description of the suspect vehicle was provided. 

This marked the seventh deadly traffic collision in Vallejo this year and the 10th traffic-related fatality. 

