Vallejo police chase ends in fatal crash for occupant of vehicle allegedly fleeing

VALLEJO -- A male who was allegedly in a car fleeing police in Vallejo early Saturday morning died after the vehicle he was in collided with another car, according to police.

Just before 1 a.m., officers attempted to carry out a traffic stop near Sonoma Boulevard and Lemon Street. Police allege that the driver failed to yield and instead drove off at a high rate of speed.

Police pursued the vehicle but the chase ended when the suspects' car collided with an uninvolved vehicle at Sonoma Boulevard and Tennessee Street, the department spokesperson said.

First responders came to the scene to render aid to the occupants of both vehicles but one of the male occupants in the suspects' vehicle succumbed to his injuries and died, according to police.

The rest of the people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital.

Solano County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating what happened and the Vallejo Police Department said it is "dedicated to maximum transparency" regarding the collision and its investigation.