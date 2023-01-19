Woman's body found in Vallejo marsh being investigated as homicide

VALLEJO – Police are investigating a homicide after a woman's body was found Wednesday morning in a marsh near River Park in Vallejo.

The body was reported about 11:45 a.m. in the water, in a marsh area near the 200 block of Wilson Avenue, according to Vallejo police.

The woman has not been identified. The death is the second homicide this year in Vallejo.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Stephanie McDonough (707) 648-5425 or Detective Cpl. Ken Jackson (707) 648-4280.