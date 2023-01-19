Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman's body found in Vallejo marsh being investigated as homicide

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 12:25

VALLEJO – Police are investigating a homicide after a woman's body was found Wednesday morning in a marsh near River Park in Vallejo.

The body was reported about 11:45 a.m. in the water, in a marsh area near the 200 block of Wilson Avenue, according to Vallejo police.

The woman has not been identified. The death is the second homicide this year in Vallejo.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Stephanie McDonough (707) 648-5425 or Detective Cpl. Ken Jackson (707) 648-4280.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 8:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.