Watch CBS News
Crime

SWAT officers arrest suspect in fatal July shooting in Vallejo

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 9/25/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 9/25/24 10:01

Police in Vallejo arrested a man they believe shot and killed someone in July, the department said Tuesday.

Last Wednesday, Vallejo's SWAT team coordinated with Fairfield Police and the Solano County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team in operations that led to the arrest of 35-year-old Bruce Davis.

Police believe Davis shot and killed a Vallejo man around noon July 5 near the intersection of Tennessee and Humboldt streets. 

Bruce Allen Davis
Bruce Allen Davis Vallejo Police Department

Officers arrived at that location and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Davis was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of the murder.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Det. Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or via email at Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net or Det. William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or William.Carpenter@cityofvallejo.net.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.