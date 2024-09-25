SWAT officers arrest suspect in fatal July shooting in Vallejo

Police in Vallejo arrested a man they believe shot and killed someone in July, the department said Tuesday.

Last Wednesday, Vallejo's SWAT team coordinated with Fairfield Police and the Solano County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team in operations that led to the arrest of 35-year-old Bruce Davis.

Police believe Davis shot and killed a Vallejo man around noon July 5 near the intersection of Tennessee and Humboldt streets.

Bruce Allen Davis Vallejo Police Department

Officers arrived at that location and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Davis was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of the murder.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Det. Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or via email at Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net or Det. William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or William.Carpenter@cityofvallejo.net.

