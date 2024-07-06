Vallejo police investigating shooting that left 1 dead

A shooting in East Vallejo left a man dead Friday, police said.

The shooting occurred about noon near the intersection of Tennessee Street and Humboldt Street, police said.

Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man's identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Solano County Coroner's Office.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation, police said. The death is the 10th homicide in Vallejo this year.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Daniel Callison at 707-648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective William Carpenter at 707-651-7146 or William.Carpenter@cityofvallejo.net.