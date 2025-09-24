Suspect charged in Vallejo fatal shooting of a man inside a parked vehicle

A man was charged with murder in the fatal shooting earlier this month of a man sitting inside a parked vehicle, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting happened on Sept. 15 at about 6:45 a.m. on Ohio Street between Sacramento Street and Sonoma Boulevard north of downtown. The Vallejo Police Department said officers were dispatched after a report of an unresponsive person inside a parked vehicle, and found a man dead inside a car.

Officers determined the man had been shot while seated in the vehicle, police said.

On Sunday, officers pulled over a vehicle without license plates on Sonoma Boulevard about two miles north of the shooting location. The driver, identified as 30-year-old Vallejo resident Rashad Jaquez Roy Breed Love O'Neal, did not have a valid driver license, police said. He was detained, and during a search of the vehicle, an unregistered gun was found, according to police.

Rashad Jaquez Roy Breed Love O'Neal Vallejo Police Department

O'Neal was arrested for possession of a firearm, and detectives later determined that he was responsible for the fatal shooting on Sept. 15, police said. On Tuesday, the Solano County District Attorney's Office charged O'Neal with first-degree murder with a special circumstance of murder during the commission of a robbery.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact Detective William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or William.Carpenter@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Zach Horton at (707) 648-5425 or Zach.Horton@cityofvallejo.net.

Anonymous tips can also be left at 800-488-9383.