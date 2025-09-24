Watch CBS News
Suspect charged in Vallejo fatal shooting of a man inside a parked vehicle

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

A man was charged with murder in the fatal shooting earlier this month of a man sitting inside a parked vehicle, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting happened on Sept. 15 at about 6:45 a.m. on Ohio Street between Sacramento Street and Sonoma Boulevard north of downtown. The Vallejo Police Department said officers were dispatched after a report of an unresponsive person inside a parked vehicle, and found a man dead inside a car.

Officers determined the man had been shot while seated in the vehicle, police said.

On Sunday, officers pulled over a vehicle without license plates on Sonoma Boulevard about two miles north of the shooting location. The driver, identified as 30-year-old Vallejo resident Rashad Jaquez Roy Breed Love O'Neal, did not have a valid driver license, police said. He was detained, and during a search of the vehicle, an unregistered gun was found, according to police.

Rashad Jaquez Roy Breed Love O'Neal
Rashad Jaquez Roy Breed Love O'Neal Vallejo Police Department

O'Neal was arrested for possession of a firearm, and detectives later determined that he was responsible for the fatal shooting on Sept. 15, police said. On Tuesday, the Solano County District Attorney's Office charged O'Neal with first-degree murder with a special circumstance of murder during the commission of a robbery.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact Detective William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or William.Carpenter@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Zach Horton at (707) 648-5425 or Zach.Horton@cityofvallejo.net. 

Anonymous tips can also be left at 800-488-9383.

