2 people shot dead in North Vallejo neighborhood

Two people are dead following a shooting in a Vallejo neighborhood on Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened on Amelia Street, north of Highway 37 and east of Fairgrounds Drive in North Vallejo. The Vallejo Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday that officers who responded to a report of a shooting found two men who each had been shot at least once.

Medics arrived and declared one victim dead at the scene, police said. The other victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting remained under investigation. There was no suspect information available.

"These senseless acts of violence affect not just the victims and their families, but our entire community," said Police Chief Jason Ta in a prepared statement. "The Vallejo Police Department is fully committed to pursuing those responsible and ensuring justice is served."

The identities of the victims were withheld by the Solano County Coroner's Office until family members were notified. Police said they were the 9th and 10th homicides in the city of Vallejo in 2025.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Jordon Patzer at (707) 648-4278 or Jordon.Patzer@cityofvallejo.net. Anonymous tipsters can call 800-488-9383.

For media inquiries, please contact Public Information Officer Sgt. Rashad Hollis by email at VallejoPolicePIO@cityofvallejo.net or by phone at (707) 567-4233.