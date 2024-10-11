Man on probation arrested after Vallejo crash following high-speed police chase from American Canyon

A man who allegedly led American Canyon officers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash into a power pole early Thursday morning was arrested on suspicion of drug and weapon possession, police said.

At about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers saw a silver Chevrolet truck, that had been reported stolen out of Gilroy, traveling south on state Highway 29 near American Canyon Road. Police attempted to make a traffic stop at Meadows Drive and Echo Summit Road in Vallejo, but as officers ordered the driver out of the vehicle, he suddenly took off at a high rate of speed, they said.

The driver got back on Highway 29 and allegedly reached speeds of 100 mph, police said.

The pursuit continued for several miles, with the driver circling back to the site of the original stop, where he lost control of the truck and crashed it into a power pole at Highway 29 and Meadows Drive. From there, the driver got out of the vehicle and allegedly fled on foot, but officers were able to catch up to him and take him into custody.

As he ran, he tossed a backpack he had been wearing, allegedly containing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Inside the truck, officers discovered a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver, police said.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Vallejo resident Howard Edejer, was arrested on suspicion of several felonies related to firearm and drug possession, as well as being in possession of stolen property. Edejer was on probation out of Solano County and is in custody at the Napa County Department of Corrections on $100,000 bail.