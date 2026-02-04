Chicago-area man faces child sexual assault charges in Bay Area

A man who was arrested on child sexual abuse charges in Illinois is facing additional charges in the Bay Area in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a child in Vallejo, police said.

Vallejo police said they were notified Monday by police in Fox Lake, Illinois about the arrest of 32-year-old Adam Lares. A resident of Roselle, a suburb west of Chicago, jail records show Lares was arrested on Jan. 22 on multiple charges, including aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child, traveling to meet a minor and cyberstalking.

Illinois authorities said they found evidence that Lares was connected to a sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14 in Vallejo in 2024. Investigators said he had also filmed the assault and posted the material online.

With the help of other agencies, Vallejo detectives said they were able to identify and locate the victim. Police said the child was placed into protective care, an interview was conducted and the victim was provided services.

On Tuesday, the Solano County District Attorney's Office charged Lares with six felony counts of sexual acts with a minor under the age of 14. The DA's office has issued a warrant to allow the California charges to proceed through the court process, police said.

Lares remains in custody without bail, according to the Lake County, Illinois Sheriff's Office.