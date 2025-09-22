Man recently released from prison accused of Vallejo carjacking

A man who recently served a prison sentence for attempted murder has been arrested in connection with a carjacking in Vallejo over the weekend, police said.

According to officers, a police assistant met with the victim on Saturday, who said he was carjacked by an armed suspect. While the assistant was gathering information for a stolen vehicle report, officers located the victim's Nissan Maxima on the 1000 block of Fairgrounds Drive.

Police conducted what they described as a "high-risk felony stop". Officers said the driver did not cooperate and ran from the vehicle.

The driver was arrested without further incident after officers were able to catch up to him. Police said the victim was taken to the scene and confirmed the suspect was the person who carjacked him.

Officers did not release the suspect's name.

During a search of the vehicle, police said they located a replica firearm which resembled the weapon used in the carjacking. In addition, 16.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine packaged for sale, a digital scale and plastic bags were found.

The suspect was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of carjacking and narcotics sales. Police said the suspect was recently released from prison after serving time for attempted murder, but did not elaborate further.

Police said the vehicle has been returned to its owner.