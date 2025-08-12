Body found inside Vallejo home being investigated as homicide

A person found dead inside a Vallejo home on Monday is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

The city's Fire Department responded at about 2:25 p.m. to a house on Obrien Circle north of Meadows Drive and west of Sonoma Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive male inside the home, according to a Vallejo Police Department press statement.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene with injuries consistent with blunt force trauma, police said.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remained under investigation. No suspect information was available. The Sonoma County Coroner's Office withheld the victim's identity pending notification of the person's family.

The homicide was Vallejo's 9th of the year.

Anyone with information on this case was asked to contact Detective Wesley Pittman at (707) 334-1274 or Wesley.Pittman@cityofvallejo.net or Detective William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or William.Carpenter@cityofvallejo.net. Anonymous tips can be left at 800-488-9383.