Valkyries nearly upset WNBA champs Liberty but fall short, 82-77

The Golden State Valkyries nearly pulled off an impressive road win Thursday but fell to WNBA champions New York Liberty on their home court for the second time in three days.

In a game that was broadcast live on KPIX/CBS San Francisco, the lead went back and forth throughout, and the Valkyries held a slight lead in the closing minutes. But the Liberty clawed back in the final seconds, hanging on to win by a score of 82-77.

Janelle Salaun #13 of the Golden State Valkyries fights for the rebound with Rebekah Gardner #7 of the New York Liberty in the first half at Barclays Center on May 29, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Elsa / Getty Images

The Valkyries fell to 2-3 in their debut season. Even with the loss, it was a solid bounce-back after getting torched by the Liberty by nearly 30 points on Tuesday.

Before the game, head coach Natalie Nakase - the WNBA's first Asian American head coach - scored a pregame gift from actor Jackie Chan. It was a pair of stuffed pandas.

Jackie Chan just gifted Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase two stuffed animals before the game.



That’s a valuable souvenir. pic.twitter.com/QbdnUe0knK — Matt Lively (@mattblively) May 29, 2025

The Valkyries head back to the Bay for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Lynx. That game will be broadcast live on PIX+, 44 Cable 12. Coverage starts with the Valkyries Pregame Show at 5 p.m.