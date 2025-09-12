Valkyries' Nakase named AP Coach of the Year; Burton named most improved player

Valkyries take home court on road to host first playoff game in San Jose amid Chase Center conflict

As the Golden State Valkyries prepare for their first-ever playoff series, the expansion WNBA franchise has earned multiple Associated Press awards in its inaugural season.

Head Coach Natalie Nakase has earned the AP Coach of the Year Award. Nakase led the franchise to a 23-21 record, the most wins in WNBA history by an expansion team, and to its first playoff berth.

During their inaugural season, the Valkyries ranked in the top five in rebounds per game (35.3), free throw percentage (81.5), defensive rating (99.8) and opponent points per game (76.3).

Nakase had previously been named the WNBA Coach of the Month in June after posting a 7-4 record, which included wins over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, along with double-digit victories over the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm.

Valkyries guard Veronica Burton was named the AP Most Improved Player of the Year. Acquired in the team's expansion draft from the Connecticut Sun, Burton started in all 44 games for the Valkyries this season.

Burton averaged 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, averaging over eight points, two rebounds and four assists a game from a season ago.

In addition, forward Janelle Salaün was named to the AP All-Rookie team. Among rookies, Salaün averaged 11.3 points (4th), 5.1 rebounds (3rd) and 27 minutes per game (3rd). Salaün scored double-digits in 22 out of the 36 games she played this season, including three 20-point games.

The Valkyries are set to begin a best-of-three series against the Minnesota Lynx, which begins in Minneapolis on Sunday. Golden State is set to host Game 2 of the series with a game at SAP Center in San Jose on Wednesday night. If necessary, a deciding Game 3 would take place in Minneapolis on Sep. 19.