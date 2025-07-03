Watch CBS News
Sports

Golden State Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase named June WNBA Coach of the Month

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase 's passion for basketball started at an early age
Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase 's passion for basketball started at an early age 03:55

Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase has been named the WNBA Coach of the Month for June, after the expansion franchise posted a winning record with multiple double-digit wins.

The honor is a first for Nakase, who is in her first season as a head coach.

Last month, the Valkyries went 7-4, including a win over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in their first visit to the Bay Area. The Valkyries posted three wins of 24 points or more, including victories against the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm, both by 27 points.

In June, the Valkyries averaged 82.1 points, 47.5 rebounds and 18.7 assists per game and held opponents to 75.1 points per game.

The Valkyries recently wrapped up a five-game homestand at the Chase Center. Ballhalla, which has become the arena's nickname for Valkyries games, has been sold out every game so far this season.

Following Sunday's victory against the Storm, Golden State is going on the road. The Valkyries next game is on Saturday against the Minnesota Lynx in Minneapolis.

Saturday's game will be broadcast on KPIX in the Bay Area and KMAX 31 in Sacramento. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.