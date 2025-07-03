Golden State Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase named June WNBA Coach of the Month

Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase has been named the WNBA Coach of the Month for June, after the expansion franchise posted a winning record with multiple double-digit wins.

The honor is a first for Nakase, who is in her first season as a head coach.

Last month, the Valkyries went 7-4, including a win over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in their first visit to the Bay Area. The Valkyries posted three wins of 24 points or more, including victories against the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm, both by 27 points.

In June, the Valkyries averaged 82.1 points, 47.5 rebounds and 18.7 assists per game and held opponents to 75.1 points per game.

The Valkyries recently wrapped up a five-game homestand at the Chase Center. Ballhalla, which has become the arena's nickname for Valkyries games, has been sold out every game so far this season.

Following Sunday's victory against the Storm, Golden State is going on the road. The Valkyries next game is on Saturday against the Minnesota Lynx in Minneapolis.

Saturday's game will be broadcast on KPIX in the Bay Area and KMAX 31 in Sacramento. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific Time.