Man dies after being shot in Vacaville gas station convenience store parking lot

A shooting at a Vacaville gas station convenience store parking lot left one person dead Sunday evening, police said.

The shooting happened at the Arco / AM PM convenience store on Leisure Town Road between Interstate Highway 80 and Orange Drive. The Vacaville Police Department said in a social media post that dispatchers received multiple reports of a shooting in the store parking lot at about 7:40 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man inside the store suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately began life-saving measures, police said. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Vacaville police vehicles at Orange Drive and Leisure Town Road following a fatal shooting at an AM/PM convenience store parking lot, August 10, 2025. Vacaville Police Department

No arrests have been made and police did not disclose any suspect information. The department said preliminary findings indicated the shooting was an isolated incident, and there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Police said additional details will be shared as they become available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact Detective Outly at 707-449-5206.