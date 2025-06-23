US Marshals task force increasing Oakland presence to help with felony warrants

The U.S. Marshals Service will be increasing its presence in Oakland to help with the Police Department's Summer Safety Plan, the agency said on Monday.

Its Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force will be working with Oakland officers for several weeks to enforce felony warrants, the US Marshals Service said.

Those warrants will be state and local ones related to burglary, assault, possession of firearms, failure to appear, probation violations and other crimes, the agency said. They also said that their warrant enforcement will not be related to immigration.

"Considering heightened tensions with federal enforcement activities in California, and to ease concerns of citizens, we want to inform the community that the warrants being served do not have a nexus to immigration," said the US Marshals Service in a press release.

Oakland Police's Summer Safety Plan was announced on June 12 and went into effect on June 13.

The plan moved Special Resource Section officers to Ceasefire, an outreach program. Foot patrol officers are working alongside the Patrol Division to better response times and increase police visibility in the city's business districts, the press release says.

The city said police will also be focusing on targeted enforcement, which is what the Marshals Service will be helping with, alongside the California Highway Patrol and other local agencies.

The Police Department is also conducting undercover investigations to arrest people who are connected to human trafficking.