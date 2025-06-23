Bay Area Iranian-American community divided over U.S. bombings in Iran

The recent U.S. bombings in Iran have sparked a wave of protests and emotional debate across the Bay Area, exposing deep divisions within the Iranian-American community.

On Sunday, dueling rallies were held outside San Francisco's iconic Ferry Building, with demonstrators both supporting and opposing the United States' involvement in the conflict. Though united in their desire for regime change in Iran, the two groups remain starkly divided over how that change should come about—through international military intervention or internal, peaceful reform.

At one point, tensions flared when an Iranian-American man began shouting at and confronting fellow Iranian-Americans across the divide. Police intervened and escorted the man away to prevent further escalation.

"You say no to war. What is your plan? What have you done for the last 46 years?" said Narges Kashani, an Iranian-American demonstrator who supports outside intervention. Kashani was among those advocating for U.S. and Israeli military action to help dismantle Iran's current regime.

A survivor of the Iran-Iraq war, Kashani said she detests war but believes it may be the only path left.

"I was six years old when [the 1979] revolution happened. All of my childhood and teenage time, I was dealing with the war between Iran and Iraq. I know how awful it is to be in a war. The only thing I hate in my life is war," she said.

Still, she supports the recent military bombings conducted by the U.S. and Israel, arguing that internal efforts to overthrow the government have failed repeatedly.

"My heart is there. Yes, I do cry for my people. But this is the only way we can get rid of this regime," she said. "My niece [in Iran] said, 'I'd rather die during this war and then my country is free.'"

On the opposite side of the square, Iranian-American counter-protesters warned of the cost of foreign intervention, citing the human toll and long-term instability it often leaves behind.

"The way we want to do it is that it has to change within the country," said Gitta Boroumand, a Bay Area resident who opposes the bombings. "Right now, I don't see the light at this really dark tunnel. We are in the dark ages—we're going back to the dark ages. We know that nukes and bombs don't work."

Others echoed similar concerns, pointing to America's history in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq as cautionary tales.

"Imagine somebody from another country [saying], 'We want to help you to get rid of Donald Trump.' No. We, as citizens of this country, are responsible for our destiny here," said another Iranian-American protestor Arzhang Kalbali.

Later that afternoon, a separate protest organized by the ANSWER Coalition, which stands for Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, drew hundreds of people to march in the Financial District to condemn the war. The ANSWER Coalition is a protest umbrella group made up by many antiwar and civil rights organizations, including the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL).

"For the sake of humanity, for the sake of preventing a World War III, we're saying that this needs to stop," said Ramsey Robinson, a PSL representative. "We're not gonna be fooled again like we were [in 2003 when the U.S. bombed Iraq over claims of weapons of mass destruction.]"

Despite the passionate and sometimes tense atmosphere, all of Sunday's demonstrations concluded peacefully. With the conflict in the Middle East intensifying, organizers from all sides have vowed to continue speaking out in the days ahead.