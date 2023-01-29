US Coast Guard, Navy, local responders search for missing diver off Monterey County coast

MONTEREY COUNTY – The US Coast Guard and other first responders continued a maritime search for a missing diver off of Fanshell Beach in Monterey County on Sunday, according to a Coast Guard spokesman.

The 27-year-old diver was reported missing by other divers who had been caught in a riptide off of the beach on Saturday afternoon. The three others were able to make it to shore but one remained missing at 3:50 p.m., according to a statement from the Coast Guard.

The search was ongoing as of 7:50 a.m. Sunday, with additional air units being activated later in the day, according to US Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West.

The diver is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, about 170 pounds, wearing a black wetsuit. Anyone in the area is encouraged to call the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco command center at (415)-399-3547.

Coast Guard Station Monterey alerted Sector San Francisco to the emergency, which in turn coordinated with regional partners.

Equipment activated in the search includes 65-foot dolphin helicopter aircrews, 47-foot motor lifeboat crews, a US Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter crew from Naval Air Station Lemoore, and rescue crews and equipment from Monterey County.