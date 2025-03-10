"Urban sketching" gathers aspiring artists for spontaneous group creativity

Flash mobs for dancing, for singing and even for playing music have been documented in viral videos, but a new movement has people gathering together in San Francisco to create a different kind of art.

Eileen Goldenberg doesn't need much to create a little magic. Just a folding chair, a sketchbook and a good spot for inspiration.

On this particular occasion, that spot is under the grand dome at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. The location is so picture perfect, it almost paints itself.

"It's so peaceful and relaxing. It's just wonderful," she said.

SF urban sketching CBS News Bay Area

At first, it's just her, her pen, her moment. But then, things start to get sketchy.

Out of nowhere, another artist arrives and sets up with a chair and a pad nearby. Then another, and another. Soon the entire pavilion is filled.

"I love it. It's my favorite thing to do," Goldenberg said.

This type of flash mob with pencils is called "urban sketching." It's a global movement turning sidewalks into studios, parks into popup galleries and everyday people into illustrators.

A college counselor once told Matt Wills he'd never make it as an artist. Instead, he became a graphic designer. But these days, he's back to the drawing board, quite literally.

"Finding this group has completely changed my life," he said. "It's opened up a lot of doors."

The movement started in 2008 when Gabriel Campanario, a Seattle journalist, started posting his sketches on Flickr. For reasons no one can explain, it caught on. Now there are over 500 urban sketching chapters in more than 70 countries.

The first rule in urban sketching? Participants can draw only on location, and never from memory.

Goldenberg says the best part is that anyone can do it. All you have to do is show up.

After a few hours of doodling, scribbling and making their mark, it's time for the throw down. That's when sketchers lay their drawings on the ground for all to see.

And if you're still not sure, just pencil it in and draw your own conclusions.

"It's just total fun," Goldenberg said. "I come home and I'm just glowing and just happy from the day."

Interested parties who would like to try urban sketching in San Francisco can learn more at this website.